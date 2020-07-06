|
GALVIN, Marie C. (Nevils) Age 86, of Swampscott, died Thursday in Salem Hospital. Born in Swampscott, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Broderick) Nevils. She was raised in Swampscott and was a graduate of Swampscott High School. Marie had lived in New Hampshire for many years prior to returning to Swampscott 20 years ago. After graduating from Katie Gibbs School, Marie worked as a secretary for a law office in Boston. She had a love for the outdoors and called sailing, golf, skiing and tennis some of her favorite activities. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, watching sports (especially Patriots football) and Dancing With the Stars. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Colleen Galvin of Wakefield, three sons: Richard and Amy Galvin of Richmond, VA, Jack and Jennifer Galvin of Eliot, ME and Daniel and estranged wife Sarah Galvin of Silly, Belgium, as well as her grandchildren: David Galvin, Claire Galvin, Morgan Fuqua, Anna Galvin, Kathryn "Rylee" Galvin and Joshua Galvin. She was the mother of the late Donald Galvin, and the sister of the late John and Timothy Nevils. A Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church will be private. Memorial Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00PM – 6:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com In lieu of sending flowers, please send a donation to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America at www.AAFA.org
