Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway West
Medford, MA
Resources
MARIE C. (PARZIALE) HAGGERTY

MARIE C. (PARZIALE) HAGGERTY Obituary
HAGGERTY, Marie C. (Parziale) Lifelong resident of Medford, September 8th. Beloved wife of the late John H. Haggerty. Devoted mother of Kathryn M. Haggerty, and Joan F. Haggerty-Hiltz and her husband Allan. Loving Nana of Daniel Hiltz. Dear sister of Katie Wilson and her husband Frank, Rose Bezjian, Christine McCann and her husband Dickie, and the late Jimmy Parziale, Mike Parziale, Rosalie Geddick, Louis Parziale and his surviving wife Kathleen and Anna Parziale. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Saturday, September 14th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marie's name to the Communitas, 60-D Audubon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
