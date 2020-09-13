1/1
MARIE C. KELLY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, Marie C. Of Newton, September 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Corcoran) Kelly. Sister of Paul D. Kelly (Rita) of Waltham and the late John, Francis and Thomas Kelly and Dorothy O'Rourke. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, September 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis House, 39 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116 or at www.stfrancishouse.org For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Burial
Newton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved