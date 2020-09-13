KELLY, Marie C. Of Newton, September 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Corcoran) Kelly. Sister of Paul D. Kelly (Rita) of Waltham and the late John, Francis and Thomas Kelly and Dorothy O'Rourke. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, September 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis House, 39 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116 or at www.stfrancishouse.org
