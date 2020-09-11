POWERS, Marie C. (Rizzo) Of Woburn, September 7th, at eighty-five years of age. Beloved wife of William "Bill" J. Powers. Dear sister of the late Thomas E. Rizzo. Devoted aunt of Thomas E. Rizzo, Jr, his wife Donna Gadomski of Boston, and Paul J. Rizzo, his wife Nicolle of Litchfield, NH and great-aunt of Trevor and Isabella Rizzo. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Thursday, September 17th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara Church , 138 Cambridge Road (Rt. 3A), Woburn at 11:30 a.m. Interment is private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling hours in the Funeral Home, Thursday morning 9-11 a.m. prior to the Mass. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks must be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store