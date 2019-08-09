Boston Globe Obituaries
MARIE C. (NUTILE) TAYLOR


1926 - 2019
TAYLOR, Marie C. (Nutile) Of Melrose, died peacefully surrounded by her family on August 4th, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Boston and moved to Melrose in 1962 with her late husband John E. Taylor. She joined "The Gal's Club" shortly after moving to Melrose where she made lifelong friendships. She loved traveling with family and friends and refinishing furniture. In addition to raising her children, she worked at Melrose polling centers, as a census taker, a lunch mother at Winthrop Elementary School and later as a hostess at the Continental Restaurant in Saugus. She was the loving mother of seven children; Brenda M. Salvati of Wakefield, MA, the late John E. Taylor, Jr., of Juno Beach, FL, Marie E. Rennie of North Andover, MA, Diane M. Fuqua of West Hills, CA, Paula M. Ciroli of North Providence, RI, Susan M. Castelli of North Providence, RI, and Karen M. Keevers of Smithfield, RI. She was the cherished grandmother of Jessica, Hunter, Michelle, Blake, Taylor, Alexa, Julia, Jack, Natalie and Harry. Funeral Services will be private. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
