Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE ZAMBELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE C. (STRANGIE) ZAMBELLO


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE C. (STRANGIE) ZAMBELLO Obituary
ZAMBELLO, Marie C. (Strangie) Of Winthrop, July 15, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph F. "Butch" Zambello. Loving mother of Frank Zambello and his wife Deborah, Sandra Palladino and her husband Rocco, Joseph Zambello, Jr. and his wife Lois and Paula Serafino and her husband Michael. Dear sister of the late Gennaro Strangie, Pasquale Strangie, Frank Strangie, Rose LoConte, Jennie Luti and Augustino Strangie. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Marie C. (Strangie) ZAMBELLO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -