ZAMBELLO, Marie C. (Strangie) Of Winthrop, July 15, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph F. "Butch" Zambello. Loving mother of Frank Zambello and his wife Deborah, Sandra Palladino and her husband Rocco, Joseph Zambello, Jr. and his wife Lois and Paula Serafino and her husband Michael. Dear sister of the late Gennaro Strangie, Pasquale Strangie, Frank Strangie, Rose LoConte, Jennie Luti and Augustino Strangie. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020