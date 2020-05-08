Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
MARIE (FERRICK) CALLANAN

CALLANAN, Marie (Ferrick) Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury and Mission Hill, died May 4th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Callanan for 68 years. Loving mother of Gail Sebet and her husband Bill of Westwood, Lynne Greeley and her husband Kevin of Norwood and the late John W. "Jace" Callanan, Jr. and Richard "Cal" Callanan. Mother-in-Law of Joan Callanan of Franklin and Paula Callanan of Needham. Devoted grandmother of Kristen, Michelle, Matthew, Sarah, Charlie and Christopher and cherished great-grandmother of Aly and Jace. Sister of the late Francis "Buddy" Ferrick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, Services and Interment will be private at this time and a Celebration of Life for Marie will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Marie's memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
