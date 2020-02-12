Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Jobs Fishing Road
Mashpee, MA
View Map
MARIE CELINE (ROBERTIE) MURPHY

MURPHY, Marie Celine (Robertie) Age 92, of East Sandwich, formerly of Brookline, died on Monday, February 10, 2020. The daughter of Frederick and Patience Robertie, she was born in Dorchester. She was predeceased by her loving husband William E. Murphy, retired Brookline Fire Chief, to whom she was married for 62 years, and her son Richard. She is survived by her children Celine M. Hardy and her husband Robert of Sandwich, John F. and his wife Ellen of Sandwich, Kathleen T. of Sandwich, William E., Jr. and his wife MaryEllen of Attleboro, Jeanne Waters and her husband Joseph of Medford, Gerard of Keene, NH, Kevin P. of Wake Forest, NC and Brian and his wife Susan of Cheektowaga, NY. She was the loving Nana of 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, February 17th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave., MASHPEE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18th, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guestbook, full obituary and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020
