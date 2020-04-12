|
CHETEOUI, Marie 90, of Boston, MA, entered into rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert Cheteoui, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1996. Born in Cairo, Egypt, Marie was the daughter of the late Isaac and Allegra (Perez) Kodsi. Those left to cherish Marie's memory are her two devoted children, Fortunna Carreiro and her husband Fred of Newton, and Joseph Cheteoui and his wife Barbara of Newton; her treasured grandchildren, Avi and Bryce; her cherished brothers, Joe Kodsi of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Avi and Maurice Kodsi of Cocoa Beach, FL; and her caring sister, Freda Paniri of Ashdod, Israel. Marie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services are being conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel BROOKLINE 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020