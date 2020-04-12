Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CHETEOUI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE CHETEOUI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE CHETEOUI Obituary
CHETEOUI, Marie 90, of Boston, MA, entered into rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert Cheteoui, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1996. Born in Cairo, Egypt, Marie was the daughter of the late Isaac and Allegra (Perez) Kodsi. Those left to cherish Marie's memory are her two devoted children, Fortunna Carreiro and her husband Fred of Newton, and Joseph Cheteoui and his wife Barbara of Newton; her treasured grandchildren, Avi and Bryce; her cherished brothers, Joe Kodsi of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Avi and Maurice Kodsi of Cocoa Beach, FL; and her caring sister, Freda Paniri of Ashdod, Israel. Marie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services are being conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel BROOKLINE 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -