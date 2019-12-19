|
CIOLKOSZ, Marie (Kelley) Age 81, of Scituate, passed away surrounded by her family on December 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Marie was born in Boston, lived in Jamaica Plain and summered in Scituate. Her family moved to Scituate while Marie was in high school. She graduated from Scituate High School in 1957 and always said that she had lived in Scituate so many years that she considered herself a "Townie." Marie loved Scituate, but also taking day trips and extended trips with her family. One of her favorite spots to go was to Maine, "The Way Life Should Be." Marie is survived by her husband Francis (Frank), with whom she shared 54 years of marriage, her son Terry, daughter Kristen and her husband Richard Kropp, her dog Hunter and granddog Marshall. Marie always put everyone above herself and was the best friend to Frank, Terry and Kristen. Marie is also survived by her brothers Jack and Tom and her sister Jane. We will miss our best friend but know that she has gone home for Christmas! Birdie kisses to heaven Mom! Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Marie's Life from 3-7pm at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, in COHASSET, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, the 23rd, 2019, at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate. Burial will be private. For an online guestbook, please visit
