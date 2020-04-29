|
CLASBY, Marie (Cusick) Passed away due to complications of Covid-19, at the Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield, MA on April 24, 2020, just days before her 89th birthday.
Born in Boston, MA on April 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James "Jim" and Anne (Hanley) Cusick. Raised in Dorchester, she attended Dorchester High School for Girls, a graduate of the class of 1949. She was also predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob" Clasby, her dear sister Phyliss Connolly, and her brother James "Junior" Cusick.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Ann and her husband Ted Marrese of South Easton and her son Robert Clasby, Jr. and his wife Ramona of North Greenbush, NY. She was a proud Nana to Sean Galligan of Brockton, MA (BFD), Bryan Galligan of Weymouth, MA, Ryan, Hailey, Christopher, Amelia and Bella Clasby, all of North Greenbush, NY. She is also survived by her brother Robert Cusick and his fianc?e Julianne Schilling of Dorchester, MA, her devoted niece Luanne Coutoumas of Hanover, MA and her lifelong friend Nancy (Sullivan) Locke of Braintree, MA. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
Prior to moving to South Easton and Mansfield, Marie lived in Whitman for 35 years and always called Whitman her home. She operated the snack bar at Whitman Hanson Regional High School for many years and enjoyed getting to know the students. She also worked at Chadwick's Clothing before retiring. Marie was an avid Red Sox fan and wouldn't miss a televised game. She was often able to travel to Fort Myers, FL for Spring Training and was thrilled to attend a game at Fenway Park this past September with her family.
Private Services will be held on May 8th in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rt. 58 at the rotary circle), WHITMAN. Burial will be in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences, please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020