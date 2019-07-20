COOPER, Marie (McCook) Of Needham and formerly of Dover, died peacefully on July 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 99. "Cookie" as she was known by all, was born in Pasadena, CA on November 4, 1919. She was the daughter of Marie (Converse) McCook Henriques and George Anson McCook. She attended Miss Porter's School in CT, La Petite Ecole Florentine in Italy, and The Museum of Fine Arts School in Boston. She met her beloved husband of 66 years, John Lewis Cooper (Jack), in 1941 on a blind date in Boston. They were married the following year, prior to his wartime deployment. Spending time with those she loved meant more to Cookie than anything else. Her marriage was a devoted partnership, rooted in true love. The life she and Jack built together was defined by kindness, mutual respect, and reverence for the importance of family. She was an accomplished painter, avid organic gardener, competitive tennis player, and doting dog lover. Music was an important part of her life as she had spent many happy hours as a child with her grandfather, the noted American composer Frederick Shepherd Converse. She was a founding member of The Charles River Valley Garden Club and had been a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts. Cookie and Jack spent many summers cruising off the New England coast with friends and family, and in later years they enjoyed traveling to nearly every continent. She always loved spending time at her summer house in Little Compton, RI watching the birds and boats on the water. Cookie was an elegant woman with a relentlessly positive outlook, discerning eye, a wry wit, and an extra dose of common sense. She was the embodiment of grace. Her thoughtful and gentle nature will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, John Jr. and his wife Bette, of Pasadena, CA, Daniel and his wife Lisa, of San Antonio, TX, and Marianna Howland and her husband Edward, of Sherborn, MA. She was the adored Grandma Cookie to Eliza Cooper, Jeff, Jackie, Leandra, and Myles Cooper, and Cooper, Julianna, and George Howland, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, cherished daughter Rosamond, and beloved granddaughter Alexandra. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Braille Press. For online guestbook, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Boston Globe from July 21 to July 22, 2019