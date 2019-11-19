|
CUGINI, Marie (Rufo) Of Brighton, November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent James Cugini. Devoted mother of Joseph Anthony Cugini and his wife Judy of Brookline. Loving grandmother of Joseph Anthony Cugini, Jr. and his wife Sara of Milton, Stacey Cugini and her husband Nick Cooley of Wayland. Great-grandmother of Logan and Dylan Cugini, Lucas and Tyler Cooley. Sister of the late Joseph, Anthony and Gerard Rufo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), Saturday morning, November 23rd from 9-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Cugini may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019