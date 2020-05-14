|
|
BASTARACHE, Marie D. "Debbie" (Stanton) Age 68, of Lowell, formerly of Groton and Chelmsford, died Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the Fairhaven Healthcare Center in Lowell. She was married to the late Steven N. Bastarache, who died on March 7, 2014. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and crafting. Her greatest joy was being with her family and dog Sally. She is survived by her daughters Corinne Bastarache of Lowell and Renee Bastarache and her husband, Daniel Tringale of Lowell, MA, brother James and his wife, Kathleen Stanton of Salem, NH, sister Kathleen Connors of Wakefield and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, August 25th from 4pm to 7pm at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will follow the Visitation at 7pm at the Funeral Home. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com Dolan Funeral Home www.dolanfuneralhome.com 978-251-4041
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020