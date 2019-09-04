Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church
18 Belvidere St.
Boston, MA
View Map
1929 - 2019
DEIGNAN, Marie On September 4, 2019, Marie Ruth Deignan (nee McGeary), mother extraordinaire, was called to join God in heaven along with her beloved husband, Joe; two children Mary Evans and James Michael; her two grandchildren Samantha and Matthew; her father Francis McGeary and her mothers Marie McGeary (nee Voss) and Ruth McGeary (nee Skahan); her sister and brothers, Mathilde Kennedy, Tom McGeary, Cliff and Phil Collins and her daughter-in-law Meredith Huffman Deignan. Marie was born on October 14th 1929. She attended The Convent of The Sacred Heart, Eden Hall. There she received the foundation for her deep Christian faith, charity, grace and elegance. She was also a graduate of Chestnut Hill College. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her brother Paul Collins, her cousin Frank Hartmann and her sister-in-law Mimi Deignan. Her proudest accomplishment that brought her the most joy and a loving legacy are her beloved children and grandchildren; Mimi (Pete) Hart, Joe (Laura) Deignan, Chris (Maryann) Deignan, Ruthie Deignan, Frank (Stacey) Deignan, Tom (Lisa) Deignan, Cissy (Michiel) Westerkamp, Jack (Judy) Deignan, Sarah (Al) Irato, Mike (Carrie) Deignan, Paul (Marguerite) Deignan and Andy Deignan; her 22 grandchildren, Jason, Kristen, Joey, James, Caroline, Connor, Hannah, Kevin, Kiley, Brian, Tommy, Lexie, Ashley, Devon, Taryn, Andy, Timmy, Sophia, Olivia, Tai, Naomi, Keane and a great-granddaughter Emmy Joy. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, on Saturday, Sep. 7th at 10 AM. Visiting Hours: Friday, Sep. 6 , from 4-8PM at Eustis and Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm St., MARBLEHEAD. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
