McGRATH, Marie E. (Scola) Of Malden, formerly of Cambridge, passed peacefully at her beloved home on August 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe (Joseph) and Aleksandra (Alice) Scola. Loving mother of Frances Burke and her fiancé Charles Torrey of South Boston, Michael McGrath of Malden, and the late Theodore, Kevin, and Peter McGrath. Dear sister of Anthony Scola and his wife Arthenise of Nevada and the late Frances Doyle. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Kevin McGrath and his wife Saundra, Brian McGrath and his fiancée Kelley Rooney, Alisa King, Kayla McGrath and her partner Adrian Sanchez, and Sean Burke, and also seven great-grandchildren, Leon and Tiaja Williams, Jiyah and Irelyn McGrath, Jaret Hough, and Adriana and Julius Sanchez. She will be especially missed by her faithful dog and constant companion, Rome. Marie spent her professional career working in Human Resources at United Parcel Service and in retirement she volunteered full-time at a non-profit organization which partners with families experiencing homelessness to achieve self-sufficiency. In her earlier years, she loved dancing and playing cards and throughout her life she enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Engelbert Humperdinck, playing cribbage, completing sizable jigsaw puzzles and cooking legendary meals for her family. She will be best remembered for her indomitable strength, striking intelligence, unwavering dedication to the generations of children within her family and her famous stuffed peppers. All Services for Marie are currently private. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date for relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services in Malden, www.mves.org/ways-to-give For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020