ROCHE, Marie E. Age 80, of Mashpee, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Roche and daughter of the late Roger and Eleanor Foley.
Marie graduated from Archbishop Williams Catholic High School in Braintree. She received her Bachelor's from Emmanuel College. Marie loved working as a music teacher for 17 years at St. Mary's of the Hills. She was president of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Boston, Milton Town Meeting Member and a soprano with the Quincy Chorale Society. She was a member of the Milton, New Seabury, Mashpee, and Christ the King Women's Clubs and member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy. Marie loved music, golf and playing bridge with friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband Richard of 58 years, Marie is survived by three children, John M. Roche and wife Mildred of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Patricia A. McKelvey and husband Greg of Mashpee, Julie A. Simplicio and husband Chip of West Hartford, Connecticut, her sister Joan Kennedy of Hingham, 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Great Neck Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church Matthew 25, P.O. Box 1800, Mashpee, MA 02649. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019