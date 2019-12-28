Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
74 Algonquin Avenue
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Rd.
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE ROCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE E. ROCHE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE E. ROCHE Obituary
ROCHE, Marie E. Age 80, of Mashpee, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Roche and daughter of the late Roger and Eleanor Foley.

Marie graduated from Archbishop Williams Catholic High School in Braintree. She received her Bachelor's from Emmanuel College. Marie loved working as a music teacher for 17 years at St. Mary's of the Hills. She was president of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Boston, Milton Town Meeting Member and a soprano with the Quincy Chorale Society. She was a member of the Milton, New Seabury, Mashpee, and Christ the King Women's Clubs and member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy. Marie loved music, golf and playing bridge with friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her beloved husband Richard of 58 years, Marie is survived by three children, John M. Roche and wife Mildred of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Patricia A. McKelvey and husband Greg of Mashpee, Julie A. Simplicio and husband Chip of West Hartford, Connecticut, her sister Joan Kennedy of Hingham, 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Great Neck Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church Matthew 25, P.O. Box 1800, Mashpee, MA 02649. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -