ROMANO, Marie E. Age 94, of Peabody, longtime resident of Brooksby Village, Elementary School Teacher for the Town of Stoneham for 30 years, wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Romano, survived by her children Anne P. Glavin of North Sandwich, NH, Jane G. & her husband Douglas G. Thayer of Wakefield, and Kathleen E. & Gary M. Pfeil of Northville, MI; her grandchildren Candice M. Morse, Mark D. Thayer, Karlene M. Walker, and Emily T. Pfeil; her great-grandchildren Eden J. and Evan R. Morse, Bobby Douglas Thayer, Leah M. and Cameron M. Auld, and Jack P. Walker, and many friends in the Brooksby Village Community, especially Felton's Crossing. Visiting Hours: A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 3 – 6P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 11A.M. at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 100 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
