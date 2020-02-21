|
WALSH, Marie E. (Jackman) Of South Boston, February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Walsh. Loving daughter of the late James and Mary Ellen "Nellie" (McGrath) Jackman. Devoted sister of Francis Jackman and Emily Loomis of Quincy and the late James, Thomas, Joseph and Roger Jackman. Also survived by loving sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday, February 25th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Marie was a member of the South Boston Yacht Club. Longtime teacher in the City of Boston and parishioner at St. Brigid Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to St. Brigid's Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020