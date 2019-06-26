STEPHENS, Marie Elena Age 78, of Ashland, a former longtime Framingham resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Demetri & Constance (Saro) Stephens. A graduate of Framingham High, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University. Marie worked for many years at the US Army Labs in human resources and for the Institute of Environmental Medicine, and was involved in technology transfer, marketing and community outreach programs. She made 7 trips to Italy, 6 times to attend artist retreats with fellow artists in Tuscany. Marie was a longtime member of the Albanian Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Natick. Sister of the late David S. Stephens, she is survived by her loving family of cousins and friends. A Visiting Hour will be held Monday, July 1, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. A Service will follow in the Albanian Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 37 Washington St., Natick, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham Centre. In lieu of flowers, Marie requested donations in her name to: the Danforth Museum of Art, 14 Vernon St., Framingham, MA 01701. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary