ETCHELLS, Marie (Petridis) Of Yarmouth, fell asleep in the Lord on August 24, 2020, after a long illness. Marie was born in Harlem, New York City in 1937 and moved to Cape Cod in 1946, where she was active in church life in the choir, Greek School, and teaching Sunday School. She graduated from Barnstable High School in Hyannis, MA and then studied at Tufts University, where she received her Bachelor's degree in 1959. Marie later received a MBA degree from Boston University.Marie worked many years at Analog Devices, near Boston, including time as Director of Marketing Communications, but also holding many leadership positions in Graphics and Communications at the Company. Marie retired in 1999 and lived on the Cape full-time since then, including many days at the Craigville beach.Marie loved the Boston sports teams, being an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, and former season ticket holder of the Bruins.Marie was very active with church life at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, now in Centerville, MA, where she served many years on the church Parish Council, including three years as Parish Council president and vice-president. Marie also co-chaired the church festival for two years, and also took charge of the festival advertising booklet, growing in volume from one page to 32 pages, with over $10,000 in advertising revenue in 2013. She was active in many church committees and church ministries, such as the Prayer Shawl Group, which knits and distributes shawls to the needy and gives baby blankets to children baptized in the Church. As Recording Secretary for the church Philoptochos Society for eight years, she was very active in their charitable activities.Because of her dedication and many years of service to the St. George's Community, Marie was honored in 2014 as the sole recipient of the Laity Award.Marie was the daughter of Elizabeth (Jozsy) and George Petridis. She was the sister of Adrienne Lawson and the late Harry Petridis. She leaves behind six nieces and nephews, 10 grandnieces and grandnephews, and five great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, who all loved her and will miss her very much.The Viewing and Funeral for Marie Etchells will be this Saturday, August 29th, at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively, at St.George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632. In lieu of flowers, the extended family kindly asks for any donations to be made to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632. For online guestbook, please visit