BROWN, Marie F. (Ivone) Lifelong of Malden, Aug 7th. Loving wife of the late Walter R. Brown, devoted mother of Robert W. and Nancy Brown of North Reading, and Joanne M. and Ed Gayron of Saugus, her dear friend Emma Grenier of Malden. Proud grandmother of Nicholas Brown, Jonathan Brown, Shannon Gayron, and Allison Gayron and her fiancé Alex Kleinschmidt. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her siblings Catherine, Nicholas and Frank. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 13th, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Due to the ongoing epidemic, a private Burial will be held in the Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marie may be made to a . For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020