RADEI GRUDINSKAS, Marie F. Age 77, of Cohasset, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Grudinskas. Devoted mother of Derek Grudinskas and wife Anna (Hurley) of Cohasset and the late Timothy R. Grudinskas. Adoring grandmother of Madeline, William, Charles, and Sophia Grudinskas, all of Cohasset. Sister of Sylvia Edge of Florida and the late Shirley Wells and Linda Williams. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Marie worked her whole career as a Licensed Social Worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and later for MacLean Hospital. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Harvard Univ. and Master's Degree from Boston University. She was involved in the Scituate Chorale Arts Society and taught many classes for adults and seniors at the Hingham Library.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-5 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment private. If desired, donations to honor Marie may be made in memory of Timothy R. Grudinskas to the at
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020