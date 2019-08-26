Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CANTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE G. CANTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE G. CANTY Obituary
CANTY, Marie G. Lifelong Revere Resident & Retiree of the A. & P. Corp. At 88 years, in the presence of her God & her devoted family, August 23rd. Beloved daughter of the late Charles J. & Grace M. (McDevitt) Canty. Dear sister of the late Edward C. & his late wife Marie E. Canty. Adored & proud aunt to Ellen G. Ferrante & her husband Revere School Committeeman Michael A. Ferrante of Revere & Lucille A. "Lu-Ann" O'Hearn & her husband Mark of Melrose. Loving grandaunt to Edward M. & Melissa E. Ferrante, both of Revere & Cory R. & Nancy M. O'Hearn, both of Melrose. Marie also leaves several cousins in Ohio & the North Shore Area. Family & friends are invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, August 30th, in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, beginning at 9:00 a.m., & followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Retiree of the A&P Corp. as a computer operator. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. A most proud & energetic member of Boston's Deaf Community, she never allowed her handicap in any way to interfere with her exciting life of work & play. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now