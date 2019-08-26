|
CANTY, Marie G. Lifelong Revere Resident & Retiree of the A. & P. Corp. At 88 years, in the presence of her God & her devoted family, August 23rd. Beloved daughter of the late Charles J. & Grace M. (McDevitt) Canty. Dear sister of the late Edward C. & his late wife Marie E. Canty. Adored & proud aunt to Ellen G. Ferrante & her husband Revere School Committeeman Michael A. Ferrante of Revere & Lucille A. "Lu-Ann" O'Hearn & her husband Mark of Melrose. Loving grandaunt to Edward M. & Melissa E. Ferrante, both of Revere & Cory R. & Nancy M. O'Hearn, both of Melrose. Marie also leaves several cousins in Ohio & the North Shore Area. Family & friends are invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, August 30th, in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, beginning at 9:00 a.m., & followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Retiree of the A&P Corp. as a computer operator. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. A most proud & energetic member of Boston's Deaf Community, she never allowed her handicap in any way to interfere with her exciting life of work & play. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019