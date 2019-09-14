|
|
CROWLEY, Marie G. (Williams) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Belmont, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jeremiah T. Crowley. Devoted mother of Jeremiah T., Jr. and Mary E. Hancock, both of West Roxbury, Ann Marie D. Reardon of Milford, Kathleen Sebo of Hyde Park, and the late Daniel J. Crowley and dear mother-in-law of Joseph Reardon and Peter Sebo. Loving grandmother of Brendan, Marie, Brian, Trevor, Diane, and Daniel. Sister of Alice Smith of Westwood, Teresa Brown of Melrose, and Francis Williams of CT. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019