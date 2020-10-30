DIORIO, Marie G. (Accomando) Of Coconut Beach, Florida and Winthrop, Oct. 25, 2020. Devoted wife of William C. Diorio for 62 years. The loving mother to son Joseph C. Diorio and spouse Janet Diorio of Winthrop, MA, son William C. Diorio, II and spouse Laurie Lee Lynn Diorio of Naples, FL, daughter Nancy Diorio Maylor and spouse John Malonson of Manchester, NH. Daughter-in-law Karen Dunn Diorio. Loving grandmother to William C. Diorio, III, Richard Diorio, Jessica Diorio, Jenna Diorio, Alexis Balliet and Austin Maylor. A great-grandmother to Nathan Keane, Keira Diorio and Jania Diorio. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
