EVANS, Marie G. (DeBonis) Of Winthrop, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2020 after a long, courageous and heroic battle where she carried herself with grace, dignity and strength. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary DeBonis. She leaves behind two sisters, Joanne Bedard and her husband Roger of Norfolk, Carol Breed of Woburn, and her late brother Joseph DeBonis. As a a lifetime resident of Winthrop, she also worked for over 30 years as a legal secretary for major law firms in Boston. She loved music, dancing and travelling and of course the Patriots and Red Sox. She is survived by former husband James R. Evans, to whom she was married for 25 years. She also leaves behind daughter Lisa Federico and her husband Anthony of Georgetown, and her son Jim Evans and his wife Jill of Hudson. Affectionately known as Purple Nana to grandchildren Ashley Cerbone (Federico) and her husband Michael, Anthony Federico, Jimmy Evans (and his girlfriend Ashley Healy), Jessica Evans (and her fiance Carmen Rich), Grant Evans, Carter Evans and the late Julia Evans. She was also a loving and proud aunt to many nieces and nephews and their spouses. A private Memorial Service will be planned with her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Marie Evans using this website link: www.jimmyfund.org/gift To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020