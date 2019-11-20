Boston Globe Obituaries
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
90 Concord Rd.
Bedford, MA
MARIE G. (CAGGIANO) MANN


1927 - 2019
MARIE G. (CAGGIANO) MANN Obituary
MANN, Marie G. (Caggiano) Of Bedford, Nov. 17, 2019, devoted wife of the late Robert F. Mann and the loving mother of Karyn Biancuzzo of Melrose, Robert Mann of Vermont and Lisa Earl of Westford. She was the dear sister of Frances Driscoll of Hingham, Ernest C. Caggiano of Winthrop and the late Det. Joseph Caggiano B.P.D. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Shawsheen Cemetery, Shawsheen Ave., Bedford. Memorial donations may be to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow For more information, go to www.shawsheenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
