MANN, Marie G. (Caggiano) Of Bedford, Nov. 17, 2019, devoted wife of the late Robert F. Mann and the loving mother of Karyn Biancuzzo of Melrose, Robert Mann of Vermont and Lisa Earl of Westford. She was the dear sister of Frances Driscoll of Hingham, Ernest C. Caggiano of Winthrop and the late Det. Joseph Caggiano B.P.D. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Shawsheen Cemetery, Shawsheen Ave., Bedford. Memorial donations may be to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow For more information, go to www.shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019