|
|
MORLOCK, Marie G. (LaVoix) Of Centerville, on April 5, 2020. Born July 24, 1929 in Winthrop, MA, daughter of the late Felix and Agnes (McArdle) Lavoix. Marie grew up in Taunton and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Taunton. She was employed in Boston at DC Health as a bookkeeper, as well as Econo Tennis in Sharon. In her later years she ran her own crafting business, "Handmade with Love by Marie G." Marie and her husband retired to Cape Cod where they enjoyed many enjoyable years. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurence W. Morlock (2000), survived by her son Paul Morlock, his wife Cathy of Derry, NH, daughter Elaine Morlock of Raynham, MA, son Raymond Morlock and his wife Gail of Winchester, MA, daughter Julie Keene and her husband Wade of Sagamore Beach, MA, and her son James Morlock of Centerville, MA. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Virginia M. Morlock and her son William S. Morlock, and siblings Agnes and Winifred LaVoix of Weymouth, MA. A private family Graveside Service will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Centerville, MA. For online guestbook, visit www.johnklawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home
Marston Mills 508-428-5704
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020