Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Adelaide's Church
Peabody, MA
MARIE G. (MAROTTA) OLIVOLO

OLIVOLO, Marie G. (Marotta) Of Winthrop, formerly of Peabody, devoted wife of the late Charles C. Olivolo, daughter of the late Alfred and Rose (Bordinaro) Marotta, loving mother of Michele and her husband Rick Risti of Peabody, Scott and his wife Leah Olivolo of Middleburg, FL, sister of Alfred J. Marotta, Jr. and his wife Donna of Saugus, and Anne Riccardelli and her husband Joseph of Stoneham, and is also survived by her beloved three grandchildren, Vanessa and Erica Risti and Anthony Olivolo and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Charles T. Olivolo. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 9:00 until 10:30 AM, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, at St. Adelaide's Church, Peabody, which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Marie G. (Marotta) OLIVOLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
