|
|
SISTER MARIE GILLEN, SC Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on August 10, 2019. A Sister of Charity for 70 years who was missioned in Brooklyn, NY; Richmond Hill, NY; Riverton, NJ; Mount Saint Vincent Motherhouse, Halifax, Nova Scotia; Mount Saint Vincent University Halifax, Nova Scotia; St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Nova Scotia and Middleton, Nova Scotia; locally in Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late John P. & Elizabeth F. (Eck) Gillen. Sister of Joan Feroldi, James Gillen and his wife Pat and the late Raymond Gillen. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth Gillen. Aunt of Michael and Edward Gillen as well as other nieces and nephews. Also survived by all her Sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:15 am with a prayer service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
View the online memorial for SC SISTER MARIE GILLEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019