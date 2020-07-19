|
|
PINEDE, Marie Gladys Age 77, of Randolph, MA, passed away July 17, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to business owners Paul Pinede and Lucile Audate Pinede. Marie was educated at Pensionnat Notre Dame du Sacre-Coeur/La Sagesse, where she sang in the choir and Lycee du Cinquantenaire in Haiti. Growing up, Marie chose piano lessons over the violin and was known for her orderliness and attention-to-detail and for her love of dolls, which all received a proper Catholic baptism. With her parents' blessing, Marie left her country in January, 1966 to accompany her late brother, Eduoard Pinede, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and graduated from the Institut Labouliere with a Medical Secretarial Degree in January 1967. With the sponsorship of her brother, André Charles Pinede, Marie moved to the United States in later that year to live with her aunt, Francine Pinede, in Brooklyn, New York. In 1968, she settled in Andover, MA with her brother, André. In January, 1969, Marie married the late Andre Jacques Massé, a mason, carpenter and surveyor assigned to the Haitian Corps of Civilian Engineers and the family welcomed daughter, Marie Linda Carmel Massé in 1970 and son, Steven Jacques Massé, Jr. in 1971. Marie graduated from Wilfred Academy in 1973 with a Hairdressing and Cosmetology Certificate. She worked in her field, as well as the third shift at the Polaroid Corporation in Norwood, MA for many years to provide her children with a Catholic education at the St. Kevin School in Dorchester, MA. She served as a volunteer for many years at the St. Angela Church Bazaar and assisted the late Father Timothy Murphy in other auxiliary functions. From 1984-1986, the family lived in Miami, FL and Stone Mountain, GA, returning to Boston in 1987. In 1988, Marie began working for the United States Post Office in Maverick Sq., East Boston. Following her medical retirement from the Post Office, she moved to Somerville, MA, where she lived for 22 years and was an active member of the St. Joseph's Parish. In 2012, she relocated to Randolph, MA. She was a phenomenal grandmother, affectionately known to her two grandsons as "Ma-Ma" and "Gunnie." She was a woman of deep faith, compassion and commitment to the service of others with a philanthropic heart as well as a heroine for the underdog. She was an especially gifted, keen analytic who many turned to for guidance. During the challenging last years of her life, Marie was deeply imbedded in prayer and reflection, in her family, in writing, in art and in her favorite hymns. Valiant, she never relinquished her dignity or integrity throughout her many hospitalizations. She is survived by her daughter, Marie L.C. Massé of Boston, MA and son, Attorney Steven J. Massé and Anne Coolidge Massé of Randolph, MA; grandson, Dominic S. Massé of Boston, MA, grandson, Christophe A. Massé of Randolph, MA; brother, André Charles and Elaine Pinede of Decatur, GA; sister, Raymonde Denise and Pierre Chauvet of Decatur, GA; sister, Eunide Paulette Damas of Newton, MA; sister, Josette Pinede of Brossard, Quebec; brother, Gary Pinede and Helanthia Beebe of Dorchester, MA; sister, Nicole Pinede and Philippe Liautaud of Brooklyn, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Marie's sister, Marie Liliane Pinede; and her brothers, Lucien, Wilson, and Florin Augustin, Rosemonde Pinede and Jean-Richard Pinede preceded her in death. Visitation will take place on July 23, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main St., RANDOLPH, MA, and the Funeral Mass will be held on July 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church) in Boston, MA. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery in Boston, MA 02126, will be private. Please contact Hurley Funeral Home for details: (781) 963-2074. The family suggests that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to: Love A Child, Inc., c/o Bobby and Sherry Burnette, P.O. Box 60063, Ft. Myers, FL 33906 or www.loveachild.com
View the online memorial for Marie Gladys PINEDE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020