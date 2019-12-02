Boston Globe Obituaries
MARIE GRACE SEMINATORE

MARIE GRACE SEMINATORE Obituary
SEMINATORE, Marie Grace Of Burlington, Dec. 2. Beloved sister of Loretta Levasseur & her late husband Henry of Laconia, NH, Barbara Seminatore of Burlington and the late Sister Christina, Marjorie, Helen, Gerald and Robert Seminatore. Loving aunt of Linda Seminatore of Hudson, NH, Michelle Natale-Leonard & her husband Anthony of Franklin, Catherine Seminatore of ME, Christopher Levasseur of CT and Gerald Seminatore. Great-aunt of Dominic Natale and Cameron Getz-Levasseur. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy's Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, at Noon. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
