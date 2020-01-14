|
CAPODILUPO, Marie H. "ReRe" (Connors) Also known as Marie H. Connolly, in Revere, at 95 years, January 12th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of 46 years to Justin P. Capodilupo, a retired Revere educator & teacher. Devoted mother to Terrance M. "Terry" Connolly & his wife, Mary of Mansfield & Kathleen Connolly of Chelsea. Adoring grandmother to Shannon C. Connolly of Mansfield. Cherished aunt to Karen M. Epler & husband, Grant O. of Lynnfield & the late Jean M. Maguire. Dear sister to the late Thomas D. Connors & his late wife, Rose, Jeannette Foley & her late husband Jeremiah A. "Jerry" & Jacqueline V. "Jackie" Grenda & her late husband Frank M. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday, January 18th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are on Friday, Jan. 17th from 4-7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. "ReRe" was, as well as the Connors family, a staunch & loyal devotee of St. Theresa's Church of Revere. She was the retired Matron for Revere High School for over 40 years. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, Attn: Patients' Activities Fund, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020