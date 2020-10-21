1/
MARIE H. FRANCIS
FRANCIS, Marie H. Of Watertown, October 20, 2020. Age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Edward C. & Mary H. (Fallan) Francis. Dear sister of Irene V. Louden of Watertown & the late Edward C. Francis, Jr. Loving aunt of Leo F. Louden, Jr., Edward C. Francis, III, Mark J., Paul J., & Richard M. Francis. Also survived by her sister-in-law Jeanette T. (MacDonald) Francis and several great-nieces & nephews. A visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 9:00 – 9:45 AM in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Marie H. FRANCIS


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
