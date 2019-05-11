Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CROATTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE I. (DIFILIPPO) CROATTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE I. (DIFILIPPO) CROATTI Obituary
CROATTI, Marie I. (DiFilippo) Of Weston, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aldo A. Croatti. Loving mother of Frederick S. Croatti and his partner Gloria Webber of Port Orange, FL, Mona C. Levenstein and her husband Harvey of Hamilton, Ontario, Cynthia M. Croatti and her husband Alan T. Patrick of Boston, and the late Ronald D. Croatti and his surviving wife Carol J. of Andover. Grandmother of Lisa, Monica, Nicholas, Samuel, Aldo, Michael, Matthew, and Melissa. Great-grandmother of Anna, Owen, Daniel, Kyle, Michael, Austin, Ian, Leo, Norah, Logan, and Tori. Sister of the late Anthony DiFillippo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, Friday, May 17 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Julia's Church, Weston at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marie's memory to the . Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from May 12 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now