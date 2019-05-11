|
CROATTI, Marie I. (DiFilippo) Of Weston, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aldo A. Croatti. Loving mother of Frederick S. Croatti and his partner Gloria Webber of Port Orange, FL, Mona C. Levenstein and her husband Harvey of Hamilton, Ontario, Cynthia M. Croatti and her husband Alan T. Patrick of Boston, and the late Ronald D. Croatti and his surviving wife Carol J. of Andover. Grandmother of Lisa, Monica, Nicholas, Samuel, Aldo, Michael, Matthew, and Melissa. Great-grandmother of Anna, Owen, Daniel, Kyle, Michael, Austin, Ian, Leo, Norah, Logan, and Tori. Sister of the late Anthony DiFillippo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, Friday, May 17 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Julia's Church, Weston at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marie's memory to the . Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from May 12 to May 15, 2019