Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Cambridge Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE COLOSIMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE J. COLOSIMO


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARIE J. COLOSIMO Obituary
COLOSIMO, Marie J. (Martell) Of Melrose, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Colosimo. Loving mother of Deborah Shruhan & her husband Michael of Wrentham, Joan Short & her husband Douglas of Medford, Nancy Rizza & her husband Anthony of Swampscott, Edward Colosimo & his wife Catherine of Wilmington and the late Anthony Colosimo. Devoted grandmother of Michael Shruhan, Matthew Shruhan & his wife Megha, Caroline Shruhan & the late Kathleen Shruhan, Harrison Short & Elizabeth Short, Samantha Rizza & her partner Daniel Julian & Jane Rizza, Christopher Colosimo & his wife Mariel, Sarah Colosimo & Emily Colosimo. Cherished great-grandmother of Celina Rae Julian. Caring sister of Virginia O'Donnell of Reading, Theresa Fitzgerald of Groveland, John Martell & his wife Eleanor of Waltham, George "Buster" Martell of Methuen and the late Katherine Cooney, Ann Martell, Joseph Martell and Thomas "Jimmy" Martell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Lane, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now