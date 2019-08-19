Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA
MARIE J. (CIAMPA) CUMMINGS

CUMMINGS, Marie J. (Ciampa) Age 81, of Reading, passed away on August 17, 2019. Marie was the beloved wife of Richard D. Cummings, devoted mother of Richard D. Cummings, Jr. & his wife Lisa, Maria Cummings & her wife Jean Cummings and Gina M. Cummings & her husband Andrew J. Gioia, Jr. all of Wilmington, loving "Grandma" of Richard D. Cummings, III & his wife Kristen, Eric Cummings & his wife Sakara, Joseph M. Cummings, Maria R. Cummings, Anthony R. Cummings and Nicholas W. Cummings, cherished daughter of the late Nicholas and Aurora (Andriotti) Ciampa, dear sister of Nicholas Ciampa of Cambridge and the late Aurora Campana. Marie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, August 23rd, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Avenue, Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wood End Cemetery, Franklin Street, Reading. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22nd, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
