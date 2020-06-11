|
DelROSSI, Marie J. (DiZazzo) Age 104, of Wakefield, June 7. Beloved wife of the late Algio DelRossi. Loving mother of John DelRossi of Fitchburg and Carol (DelRossi) Ritchie of East Hampstead, NH and Port Richey, FL. Marie is also survived by her eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2020