MARIE J. (BASILE) GENNARO
GENNARO, Marie J. (Basile) Age 87, of Wayland died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved and devoted wife for 70 years of Nicholas V. "Nick" Gennaro of Wayland. Loving mother of Irene M. McDaniel of Framingham, Doreen A. Lewis and her husband Robert of Sudbury and Dominic Gennaro and his wife Jean of Wayland. Sister of Anthony Basile of Watertown, Edward Basile of Watertown, and Joseph Basile of Waltham. She was the cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by several sisters, brothers, her son-in-law Frederick J. McDaniel and Irene's fiancé, Ronald E. Mercuri. Visitations will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed. Her family will gather at the funeral home on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street, Cochituate Village, Wayland at 10:30. Masks are required while in church. Interment will follow in the Gennaro family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
