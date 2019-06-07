HILBRUNNER, Marie J. Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the age of 97. Marie graduated from both Trinity School, Roxbury, and a Business School for shorthand and typing. She had a 25 year executive career at 40 Fathoms Fish in Boston, followed up with a career at Morris Alper in Framingham. She was the youngest of 3 children of Achille and Amelia Hilbrunner, and was predeceased by her brother, A. Francis Hilbrunner of Westwood, and her sister, Anne Griffith of Dallas, TX. Marie is survived by her godchild and nephew, Ronald J. Hilbrunner and his wife Kathleen of NH, her nephew, Bob Hilbrunner and niece, Joan Gerlach of FL, and her niece, Jeanne Gallahue and her husband Don of MA. Also survived by several grandnieces and nephews. Visitation at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, June 10, from 10:00-11:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory by check to Special Olympics "Winnipesaukee Warriors" 969 Laconia Rd., P.O. Box 623, Winnisquam, NH 03289. In memo field on check put: In memory of Marie Hilbrunner. This is for Marie's "Pride and Joy" great-grandniece, Kaitlyn Hilbrunner. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000 Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary