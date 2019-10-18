|
|
HUPPUCH, Marie J. Longtime Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with Beth Israel Hospital Passed away in her home, on August 29, 2019 at the age of 77. She was the daughter of Anthony and Helen Ushinski of Nanticoke, PA. Marie was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and went on the Allentown School of Nursing. She later received her B.S. From Emmanuel College in Boston. Marie continued her education at Cambridge College receiving her M.S. She was a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Case Manager at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston until her retirement. She remained very active in the American Psychiatric Nurse Association, being on the founding board. A lifelong resident of Boxford, Marie enjoyed her life and her love of fifty four years, husband Frank Huppuch. Together they raised the joy of their lives, daughter Helen. Marie's kind and generous nature, was truly appreciated in her many donations. Throughout her life, Marie had a great affection for all animals, and was a devoted owner to many cats and dogs, especially to their Yorkie, Kipp. An avid reader, she always read the NY Times and she belonged to many book clubs, in Boxford and Manchester-by-the-Sea. She was eager to start a conversation about a novel or current events, and her learning continued as she attended many lectures at the Kennedy Library. She also enjoyed history and genealogy. Marie is survived by her husband Frank and his best friend Kipp. She leaves her daughter Helen E. Huppuch and her husband Jinsen of Watertown, MA, her sister Caroline Evanish of Poolsville, MD and brother Paul Ushinski, Nanticoke, PA. Marie will be greatly missed by extended family, friends and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: A private memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held in the Springtime, which was her favorite time for blooms and rebirth. Marie is now in the everlasting joy and love, with her Lord and Savior. She will be loved forever. To share a memory of Marie with her family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019