Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE TENNIHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE J. (HILFERTY) TENNIHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE J. (HILFERTY) TENNIHAN Obituary
TENNIHAN, Marie J. (Hilferty) Of Dedham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95. She was the devoted wife of the late Ralph E. Tennihan and loving mother to Paul K. and his wife Marilyn "Mal" Tennihan of Osterville, Jean M. Tennihan of Norwood and her fiancé, Kevin Kiley of Randolph, and Jane T. and her husband Andrew Weiss of Dedham. She was the very proud grandmother of Meredith Tennihan and Molly Tennihan of South Boston and Emma Weiss of Dedham. Marie also leaves her siblings Eileen Seibold of Stoneham, Rita Barbrie of Milford and Robert Belland of Andover, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Hilferty and John "Jack" Belland. Marie leaves many loving nieces and nephews and friends from many corners near and far. Marie truly cherished her "St. Denis Church ladies group" who shared their love of God and made sure she attended Mass regularly and then the famous coffee hour afterward. Marie defined grace and kindness in her daily life - everywhere Marie went, she brought something special and everyone who knew her loved her. She transformed negatives into positives in every situation, a much needed and sought after quality in our chaotic world. Her beautiful smile, her stories, and her songs from yesteryear took over the room and will never be forgotten. She was a proud employee of the Dedham Public Library for many years and she also shared her time and love with people in need in their homes. She thought of others before herself in every moment and her genuine kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, July 1 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Tuesday, July 2 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Marie loved her connection with the SMA Fathers where she would proudly sell raffle tickets for their annual fund raiser. In lieu of flowers, the Tennihan Family asks that your donations be sent to: Society of African Missions (SMA), 23 Bliss Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now