TENNIHAN, Marie J. (Hilferty) Of Dedham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 95. She was the devoted wife of the late Ralph E. Tennihan and loving mother to Paul K. and his wife Marilyn "Mal" Tennihan of Osterville, Jean M. Tennihan of Norwood and her fiancé, Kevin Kiley of Randolph, and Jane T. and her husband Andrew Weiss of Dedham. She was the very proud grandmother of Meredith Tennihan and Molly Tennihan of South Boston and Emma Weiss of Dedham. Marie also leaves her siblings Eileen Seibold of Stoneham, Rita Barbrie of Milford and Robert Belland of Andover, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Hilferty and John "Jack" Belland. Marie leaves many loving nieces and nephews and friends from many corners near and far. Marie truly cherished her "St. Denis Church ladies group" who shared their love of God and made sure she attended Mass regularly and then the famous coffee hour afterward. Marie defined grace and kindness in her daily life - everywhere Marie went, she brought something special and everyone who knew her loved her. She transformed negatives into positives in every situation, a much needed and sought after quality in our chaotic world. Her beautiful smile, her stories, and her songs from yesteryear took over the room and will never be forgotten. She was a proud employee of the Dedham Public Library for many years and she also shared her time and love with people in need in their homes. She thought of others before herself in every moment and her genuine kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, July 1 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Tuesday, July 2 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Marie loved her connection with the SMA Fathers where she would proudly sell raffle tickets for their annual fund raiser. In lieu of flowers, the Tennihan Family asks that your donations be sent to: Society of African Missions (SMA), 23 Bliss Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 Published in The Boston Globe from June 29 to June 30, 2019