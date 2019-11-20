Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Road
Wellesley Hills, MA
View Map
MARIE J. (MCKEOWN) VALLE


1925 - 2019
MARIE J. (MCKEOWN) VALLE Obituary
VALLE, Marie J. (McKeown) Of Weston, November 19, 2019. Wife of the late Claude F. Valle, Jr. Mother of Mary E. Valle (Donald R. Gallant) of Ipswich, Claude F. Valle, III (Jean) of Weston, and Thomas F. Valle (Margaret Hoag) of Concord and the late J. Peter Valle. Grandmother of Maria S., Carl A., Ellie T., Claude F. "CJ" (Sarah), David G. and Katherine J. Valle, Jacqueline E. Raubach, Maureen C. Burke (Michael), Joseph H. and Thomas M. "Mickey" Valle-Hoag. Great-grandmother of Caroline M. Valle. Sister of the late Thomas C. McKeown. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Sunday, November 24th from 2 to 5 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM and again on Monday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
