McNABB, Marie K. Of Marlborough, October 11, 2019. Loving daughter of the late James and Agatha (Hughes). Dear sister of Paula McNabb Ippoloto of Yarmouth Port, Anthony McNabb of Sandwich and Marco Island, FL and the late James F. McNabb and Warren B. McNabb. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury. Visitation in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.kfouryfuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019