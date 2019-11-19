|
MORGAN, Marie K. (Tomasi) Of Medford, November 18. Beloved wife of the late Leland E. Morgan, Jr. Devoted mother of Kathleen Morgan of Medford, Donna Maher and her husband George of Haverhill, Leland E. Morgan, III and his wife Paula of Malden, Terry and Thomas Slattery of Medford, Liane Morgan of Medford and the late Michael Morgan. Adored grandmother of Laura Swerchesky and her husband Joel of Derry, NH, Eric Maher and his wife Gina of Lee, NH, Elle Morgan of Brookline, Michele Morgan of Malden and Daniel Slattery of Westborough. Loving great-grandmother of Kate Swerchesky and Charlotte Maher. Dear sister of Tony Tomasi of MA and the late Al, Rose, Viola, Josie, Theresa, Tillie, Eddie and Anne. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Service will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, November 23 at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4- 8PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Contributions in her memory can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019