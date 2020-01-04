|
AGRAZ, Marie L. (Corsino) Age 89, a longtime resident of Lexington, passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years of the late Gino L. Agraz and loving mother of Denise M. Goldsmith and her husband Spencer of Needham, and Steven L. Agraz and his wife Dona of Westford. Daughter of the late Charles and Philomena Corsino. One of twelve children, she was the devoted sister of Virginia Cuggino of Belmont, Lorraine Cullen of Marlborough, and the late John Corsino, Samuel Corsino, Grace Cameron, Beatrice Corsino, Frances Contini, Emily Ciriello, Frank Corsino, Charles Corssino, and Edward Corsino. Marie is also survived by 4 grandchildren whom she adored, Allison, Justin, Jared, and Chelcee, and by 11 great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy, Damian, Gabriel, Kadence, Juliana, Lilliana, Graceanne, Glory, Ethan, Sadie, Charlotte, and Cedar, and by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Marie grew up in Cambridge, where she met the love of her life at the Charles River Boat Club dances. Soon after they were married, Marie and Gino moved into their home in Lexington, where they raised their family. Marie went to work for AT&T right out of high school and stayed on through the many iterations, until her retirement from Verizon at age 65. Eventually, flexible hours allowed her to work and be at home with her children after school. She held other jobs as well, including her time at Craft Cleaners in Lexington Center. Later in life, Marie was a frequent participant at the Lexington Senior Center, where she developed many friendships. Her declining health forced her to stop attending the many activities, but the connections and friendships never ended.
Marie might have been best known for her prowess in the kitchen, where she excelled at making large quantities of high-quality Italian food. You could not visit Marie in her home without eating. She made sure of it. Always a pot of "gravy" on the stove ready for whoever might show up and need to eat.
Marie was a loving and compassionate woman who was loved by many and liked by all who had the good fortune of meeting her.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the , in honor of Marie.
