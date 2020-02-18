|
|
BURNS, Marie L. (O'Connell) Of Woburn, February 17th. Devoted wife of 65 years to Robert F. Burns. Beloved mother of Robert F. Burns, Jr., his wife Corinne of Chelmsford, David Burns, his wife Kathleen of Northborough and the late Ann Marie Burns. Cherished grandmother of Alison, Ryan and his wife Kathryn, Kaleigh, her husband Junki Ogawa, Gregory and Sean and great-grandmother of Ellie and Jack. Dear sister of June Clark of Woburn. Loving aunt of Edward and Karen Clark, Susan and Patrick Hollis, Lisa Brousseau and Bryan Wojcik and many other dear and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, on Thurs., February 20th at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects from 8:30-10 a.m. prior to the Mass, at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Fl., NY, NY 10281. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020