DiBENEDETTO, Marie L. (Tecce) Of Somerville, May 8, 2020. Former wife of the late Vito DiBenedetto. Beloved mother of Camille DiBenedetto and her wife Sharon of Arlington, Paul DiBenedetto and his wife Kathleen of Somerville, Joseph DeBenedetto and his wife Erin of Medford, Stephen DiBenedetto and his wife Carol of Medford and the late Ann DiBenedetto. Devoted sister of Sal Tecce and his wife Rita of Everett. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Paul Robert, Jillian, Joseph, Katelyn, Amanda, Stephen and Christopher. Dear great-grandmother of Dakotah, Noah, Maya and Mason. Also survived by her many loving and beloved nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in Marie's memory to Neville Center at Fresh Pond, 640 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservcie.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Inc. Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020