FALLON, Marie L. (Wilson) Of Randolph, passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Somerville, Marie was raised and educated in Arlington. For many years she worked as a clerk for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Marie had a wonderful sense of humor, always sharing jokes. In her free time, she enjoyed painting, cooking, listening to music and dancing. Marie was a woman of strong faith, devoted to the Catholic Church. She loved celebrating holidays with her family and friends. Marie cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was everything for her to be around them and watch them grow. Marie was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Fallon. Loving mother of Kerry Fallon and his wife Paula, Marie Trenouth, Kathy Fallon, Michael Fallon and his partner Frank Yurewicz and Matthew Fallon and his wife Andrea. Dear daughter of the late Walter and Marie (Brooks) Wilson. Devoted sister of Phyllis Retondo of IL and the late David Wilson, Dotty Tinkham, Jeannie O'Donnell and Joanne O'Connell. Cherished grandmother of Jason Trenouth and his wife Melissa, Jessica Trenouth, Joe Trenouth, Nick Fallon and Harrison Fallon. Caring great-grandmother of Alex, Joe, Ben, Annabelle and Rosie. Marie is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a Visitation Period will be held on Thursday, September 24th, from 8:00 AM-10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. All are welcome to attend Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visitwww.cartwrightfuneral.com